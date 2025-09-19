Assam Rifles Jawan Killed In An Ambush In Manipur

Guwahati: In an ambush at least one Assam Rifles jawan was killed and three others were injured when a group of heavily armed rebels attacked a vehicle of the Assam Rifle in Bishnupur district of Manipur on Friday evening.

Informing that the incident took place in the district’s Nambol Sabal Leikai area around 6 pm, security sources said, “A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of a jawan and injuring three.”

Pointing out that the condition of those injured was stated to be critical, security sources said that the injured personnel have been taken to a hospital by police and locals.

The additional security forces have rushed to the area and a massive combing operation has been launched.

About the involvement of militant groups in the ambush, security sources said that they are assessing the situation to ascertain the involvement of the militant group.