Assam: Rhino found dead with horn removed at Kaziranga National Park

Guwahati: The forest guards on Saturday found a one-horned rhino dead with its horn removed at Kaziranga National Park in Assam, leading to speculations of poaching in the vicinity.

Security sources revealed that the carcass of the rhino was found in the Burapahar range within the national park. The horn was missing from the carcass, suggesting the rhino had fallen victim to poaching.

Following the discovery of the rhino body, forest officials were informed who reached the scene soon after to take the carcass for post-mortem.

The exact cause of its death is yet to be ascertained but since the horn was taken, it is believed that poachers were behind the killing.

Earlier this month, the carcass of a rhino was recovered in Gai Tapu under the Kaziranga National Park. The carcass was spotted by workers of Gai Tapu on the banks of the river. The rhino was suspected to have died due to age-related issues.