Assam Renames Electronic City in Jagiroad to Honor Ratan Tata

In a significant tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata, the Assam Cabinet has approved the renaming of the Electronic City in Jagiroad, Morigaon district, to Ratan Tata Electronic City. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this decision during a cabinet meeting, stating, "Today, we have decided to name the Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City, Jagiroad."

As a mark of recognition to the tremendous role and contribution of Late Ratan Tata and the Tata Group towards the state's development, #AssamCabinet has decided to name the upcoming Electronic City in Jagiroad as Ratan Tata Electronic City, Jagiroad pic.twitter.com/OdvUAFZuU8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 4, 2025

This gesture honors Ratan Tata's immense contributions to India's industrial and technological advancement. Under his leadership, the Tata Group expanded globally, acquiring renowned brands such as Tetley, Jaguar Land Rover, and Corus.

The renaming coincides with the establishment of a ₹27,000 crore Tata semiconductor assembly plant in Jagiroad. This facility aims to develop indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, including flip chip and Integrated System in Package (I-SIP), which are crucial for applications in automotive sectors, especially electric vehicles, communications, and network infrastructure. The initiative aligns with Assam's broader vision to bolster its position in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing sector, creating employment opportunities and fostering technological growth in the region.



