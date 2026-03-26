Assam Polls: Sarma Vows to Reclaim 5 Lakh Bigha, Opposition Cries Fear Politics

Pointing out that his government has evicted and taken over 1.5 lakh bigha of land from illegal possession of Bangladeshi nationals, Mr Sarma while addressing an election rally in lower Assam’s Barpeta district reiterated that the BJP led alliance government was not going to compromise its stand against Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Asserting that the opposition has no agenda, Mr Sarma claimed that the people of the state are completely with the ruling party, except "Bangladeshi infiltrators".

Accusing that the vision of the Congress party and its leader Gaurav Gogoi to form a new Assam is big a threat to the existence of indigenous Assamese, Mr Sarma said, “We have completely turned around Assam. Today, people are seeing a new Assam, based on our strong culture and heritage. People are completely with the BJP, except Bangladeshi infiltrators. No local indigenous Indian people will vote for Congress.”

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, he went on saying that Congress can't form a government in India. “They can form a government only in Pakistan or Bangladesh,” he added.

On the other hand, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, who leads the opposition alliance, said that there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people because they can see that they are getting a historic opportunity to uproot the communal BJP government.

He said, “The present regime led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma practices politics of fear and intimidation and people of Assam are seeing this election as an opportunity to end this autocratic regime.”

Polling for all 126 constituencies in Assam will be held on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats, with the BJP alone winning 60 seats. The Congress and AIUDF had formed a grand alliance along with the BPF and the communist parties, but the alliance performed poorly with 50 seats out of 126. One seat had gone to Independent candidate of Raijor Dal Akhil Gogoi who contested the poll from jail and got elected.