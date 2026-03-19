Assam Elections: Prateek Bordoloi Resigns from Congress After Father's BJP Move

Guwahati: A day after his father and Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi decided to join BJP, Prateek Bordoloi, the Congress’s candidate from Margherita for ensuing Assam assembly polls, has opt out of the contest.

Expressing his faith in the ideology of the Congress party, he asserted that he will continue to work for the party and its ideals.

Citing changed circumstances following his father’s defection, Mr Prateek said that he decided to quit as a candidate. He expressed his desire to continue working for the Congress. “In the present circumstances, following my father’s decision to join another political party, I feel it would not be appropriate for me to continue as a candidate,” he wrote in a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

“I believe the people of Margherita and the countless dedicated Congress workers deserve absolute clarity and confidence in the party’s candidate. It would be unfair to them if any confusion or perception arises regarding my commitment or the party’s position.” Mr Prateek Bordoloi said he will continue to work in whatever capacity the Congress leadership deems appropriate.

The Congress party had nominated Mr Prateek, the Assam Congress’s social media co-chairman, to make his electoral debut from the Margherita constituency, which his father represented at least for three terms in Congress.

Despite stepping back from the contest, Mr Prateek reiterated that his loyalty to the Congress remains, asserting that he would continue to work for the party and contribute to the development of Margherita in any role assigned by the leadership.

The development came a day after senior Congress leader and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi resigned from the party, expressing what he described as an “overwhelming sense of sadness” in his resignation letter to Mr Kharge.