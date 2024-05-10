Assam Police Nabs Four Drug Paddlers

Guwahati: The outlawed Ulfa (I) has asked the owners of cinema halls in Assam to stop the screening of Hindi movies at least for three to four weeks and screen-----Protishruti, a new Assamese cinema, portraying the impact of drug abuse on the society.



The Assamese cinema, produced by Ratul Baruah, is going to be released on May 24.

In a statement emailed to media, "Captain" Rumel Asom, a member of the banned outfit's publicity wing also asked the cinema hall owners to take steps for allowing screening of the Assamese movie for at least three to four week from May 24. " Every section of the society and young generation should watch the movie keeping in mind the destructive impact of drugs on our life and society," said the statement.

It is significant that drug abuse has remained a serious concern in Assam. The state government has also launched a drive to check this menace. Many youths have fallen prey to drugs and families have been severely impacted.

Reacting to Ulfa-I's dictate, film producer Ratul Baruah said, "I welcome any positive step taken by any organisation or individual for promotion of the movie and to spread the message against drug abuse. This movie, apart from portraying the impact of drugs, tries to send a message on how we can prevent our new generation from falling prey to the menace of drugs.” The Ulfa-I had issued similar diktats in the past to cinema hall owners to screen Assamese cinemas too.

Meanwhile, a team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted operations in separate locations and apprehended four drug peddlers in the state.

On Thursday evening, an STF team conducted a raid at Swadesh Nagar, Khanapara under Basistha police station here and apprehended two drug peddlers with a consignment of heroin.

The apprehended persons have been identified as Rahul Mondal (26) and Sanjeet Roy (27). Both of them are residents of Swadesh Nagar, Khanapara, officials said. The recovered items include 1.37 vials containing heroin weighing 49 grams; two mobile phones and cash.

The raid was based on a reliable input and conducted under the leadership of inspector Kapil Pathak

Earlier in the day, an STF team carried out an operation at Boko in Kamrup district and apprehended two persons who were ferrying heroin in a vehicle. The apprehended persons have been identified as Kabel Uddin (33) and Sabur Ali (52), Both hail from Goroimari in Kamrup district.

Acting on a tip off regarding the movement of narcotics in the area in the early hours of Thursday, the STF team, led by additional SP Kalyan Pathak, intercepted the vehicle (Maruti Alto) and recovered 30 packets of heroin hidden inside the steering wheel column.