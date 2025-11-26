Assam Police Arrest Jihadi Module Planning to Carry Out Explosions at Multiple Locations

Guwahati: The Assam Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested jihadi activist who was planning to carry out bomb blasts at multiple locations in the state.

Informing that police acting on specific intelligence inputs arrested him, security sources said that he was identified as Munshir Ali and arrested from Kharupetia in Assam's Darrang district for his involvement in jihadi activities.

Pointing out that he was operating and maintaining links with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a terrorist group also known as Pakistani Taliban, security sources said that he was operating primarily along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, and the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army.

Security sources said that Ali was in regular contact with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and extremist elements based in Bangladesh and had arrived in Kharupetia from Tamil Nadu a few days ago.

“He was preparing explosives and planning to carry out bomb blasts at multiple locations in the state,” security sources said, adding that he was also in contact with the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, a Rohingya armed group operating in Rakhine state in northern Myanmar.

Police said that they have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.