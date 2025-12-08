Assam Makes State History, Geography Mandatory in School Syllabus

Guwahati: In a significant move, the Assam Cabinet has approved the inclusion of the state’s history and geography as compulsory subjects for Classes VI, VII, and VIII.

Announcing this after a Cabinet meeting, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “This decision was taken based on the recommendations of the high-level committee headed by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma, constituted for implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.”

He added that the Cabinet also approved handing over 3,000 bighas (around 990 acres) of land from a tea estate to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for constructing a greenfield airport in Silchar, southern Assam. “AAI had requested 3,000 bighas of land from the Doloo tea estate, which has already been converted into government land, so they can approach the Union government for permission to construct the airport,” Sarma said.

The Cabinet further approved a joint project between the Assam government and Dassault Systems India at Assam Engineering College. The project, to be set up over 5,000 sq ft at a cost of ₹243 crore, will offer courses in aerospace and defence, automotive, and electric vehicles. Of the total cost, the Assam government will contribute ₹43 crore, while Dassault Systems India will invest ₹200 crore.

The Chief Minister also announced administrative approval for constructing Assam’s second Sainik School at Longvaku in Karbi Anglong district. “The school will be built at a cost of ₹335 crore, with 80 percent funded by the Union Defence Ministry and the remaining 20 percent by the Assam government,” Sarma said.