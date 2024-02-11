Assam: Hindu group threatens Christian schools to remove religious symbols or faace dire consequences

Guwahati: In what has worried Christian organisations, a little-known Hindu outfit in Assam has threatened Christian schools to remove all Christian symbols and religious habits worn by priests, nuns, and brothers in their school campuses in the next 15 days.

The ultimatum issued by one Kutumba Surakshya Parishad includes removal of idols and photographs of Jesus and Mary as well as churches located on school complexes.

The president of the Hindu outfit Mr Satya Ranjan Borah told reporters, “Christian Missionaries are converting schools and educational institutes into religious institutes. We will not allow it.”

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Wednesday he reiterated that their objective is to prevent Christian missionaries from using schools for conversion activities.

The outfit has also warned of dire consequences if Christian schools fail to comply with the demand.

Meanwhile, archbishop John Moolachira of Guwahati however dismissed the allegations as baseless. He told UCA news, “We are aware of the threat and I do not understand why this is happening. It is a very difficult situation when such open threats are issued. We will explore legal means to deal with such open threats.”

Christians have been actively involved in imparting education for several decades in Assam’s remote areas where poor tribal people dwell.

In response to the ultimatum, Christian leaders have advised priests, nuns, and brothers to wear civil Indian dresses on campuses as a precaution.

Christian leaders also plan to approach Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to address the threats posed to Christianity and missionary activities.

Christian leaders say threats to Christianity and missionary activities have increased in recent years in the entire northeast India region after Hindu groups began to push cultural nationalism. The Hindu groups have succeeded in portraying Christianity as a diabolical force to destroy Hindu native culture and to convert Hindus to Christianity, the UCA report said.

It is significant that in Assam, Christians make up 3.74 percent of the population, exceeding the national average of 2.3 percent.