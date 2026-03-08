Assam Govt to Transfer ₹9,000 to 40 Lakh Orunodoi Families on March 10

Guwahati: The Assam government will transfer ₹9,000 each to around 40 lakh beneficiary families under the Orunodoi Scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) on March 10, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

The announcement was made during a social media broadcast on the seventh day of his Jana Ashirwad Yatra. According to the Chief Minister, the financial assistance will be distributed to beneficiaries through special meetings organised at the local level across the state.

“On March 10 at 10:30 am, 40 lakh Orunodoi families will receive ₹9,000. Meetings will be organised in every panchayat across Assam, including the autonomous district council areas of Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao and the Bodoland Territorial Region,” Sarma said.

He urged beneficiaries to attend the meetings at designated venues to receive the assistance. The total amount to be disbursed under the scheme will be around ₹3,600 crore, making it one of the largest financial assistance programmes in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that meetings will be held in every panchayat, municipal ward and autonomous council area to mark the distribution, while the central programme will be organised at the Jyoti Bishnu Kala Kendra in Khanapara, Guwahati.

Earlier, following a Cabinet meeting, Sarma had said that the initiative would mark the largest single-day transfer of funds to beneficiaries in Assam’s history.

The Assam government has also introduced several other DBT-based welfare initiatives, including the Mukhya Mantrir Jibon Prerana and Jibon Anuprerana schemes to provide financial assistance to graduates and researchers, as well as the Mukhya Mantrir Nijut Babu scheme aimed at preventing higher education dropouts among girls.