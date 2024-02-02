Assam Government to Introduce Bill Ending Polygamy in State

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday said that his government would introduce a bill to end polygamy in the state during the upcoming budget session of the assembly.

Informing that his government is closely monitoring the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft bill being prepared by the Uttarakhand government to see if the same can be implemented in Assam also Mr Sarma told reporters that the draft of the bill banning polygamy is being scrutinised by the Law Department at present. “We are lining up an act to ban polygamy in the state during the budget session of the assembly. It is with the Law Department for vetting,” he said.

Mr Sarma reiterated that his government was looking forward to the legislation on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which will be considered during a special four-day session of the Uttarakhand assembly from February 5.

“We will monitor the bill and see if we can implement it fully. We have time to examine it and proceed accordingly," he added.

The budget session of the Assam assembly will begin on February 5 and conclude on February 28. The budget for next fiscal will be presented on February 12.

Assam chief minister also elaborated on the ambitious project worth Rs.11000 crore that the Prime Minister would be launching and inaugurating during his visit to the state.