Assam government repeals Assam Muslim marriage, divorce registration law, sparks debate

Guwahati: In what was alleged to be an attempt to create Hindu-Muslim polarisation ahead the Lok Sabha elections, the Assam cabinet on Saturday approved repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

The State Cabinet, which met late on Friday night, approved the Assam Repealing Ordinance, 2024, for repealing the British-era marriage and divorce Act specific to Muslims.

The state government spokesperson and minister minister Jayanta Malla Baruah told reporters, “The the Assam cabinet on Friday decided to repeal the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. This act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21, as required by law.”

Asserting that the move is also a step towards implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state, he said, “The law currently provides the facility of voluntary registration of Muslim marriages and divorces. It also authorised the government to provide licenses to Muslim people to register such marriages and divorces. After the law is repealed, such people won't be able to register marriages and divorces.”

After repealing the law, he said that district commissioners and district registrars will take custody of registration records held by 94 Muslim Marriage Registrars.

It is significant Muslims make about 34 percent of Assam’s total population. A total of 94 registrars were empowered under the now repealed Act to register a marriage or divorce. The Assam government said that the Special Marriage Act will now apply.

The government will provide a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to Muslim Marriage Registrars for their rehabilitation after the Act is repealed.

Mr Baruah said the Assam government wants all such marriages to be registered under the Special Marriage Act. He regretted that the Act now proposed for repeal was also used to register the marriages of underaged boys and girls.

Pointing out that the state government led by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was committed to bring the UCC, he reiterated that the government will ban polygamy in the state.

Meanwhile the Assam government's move to repeal the Muslim Marriage Act has sparked a debate with opposition leaders criticising the BJP government accusing them of trying to create a communal polarisation ahead the Lok Sabha elections.

Denouncing it as an anti-Muslim step of the government, Congress MLA Abdur Rashid Mandal called the Himanta Biswa Sarma government "absolutely an anti-Muslim government" and stated that "they were trying to show the Hindu people that they are favouring them and depriving the Muslims".

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Rafiqul Islam said that the state government "did not have the courage" to bring a UCC in the state and alleged that it was "targeting" Muslims.

