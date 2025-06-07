Assam Flood Situation Critical With Over 4.43 Lakh Still Affected

GUWAHATI: Assam's flood situation remained critical on Friday with over 4.43 lakh people in 16 districts still suffering from the deluge even as major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were showing a receding trend, according to an official bulletin.

There was no report of fatality due to the floods during the day, though a person was reported missing in Kamrup (Metro).

The current first wave of floods, along with landslides, triggered by heavy rainfall, has so far claimed 21 lives in the state.

The floods have affected 1,296 villages under the 54 revenue circles in 16 districts, and 16,558.59 hectares of cropland are still under water, while 2,96,765 animals are facing the impact of the current wave.

More than 40,313 displaced people are staying at 328 relief camps, while 1,19,001 were provided relief at distribution centres set up in the affected districts.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, has forecast thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds at a speed of 30 to 40 kmph in isolated places in 18 districts of the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Barak Valley for the second time this week to review the flood situation with all three districts -Cachar, Hailakandi and Sribhumi - in the region severely affected.

Sarma assured timely rehabilitation grants to the people and that damaged infrastructure, like roads, will be repaired before Durga Puja festivities.

The Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been severely affected by the water of the Brahmaputra and Kopili rivers.

Nearly 70 per cent of its area has been inundated, Ranger Pranjal Baruah said on Friday, adding that the floods have forced the rhinos and other wildlife to seek higher ground for shelter.

The forest department and other agencies have taken measures to protect the animals, provide food and ensure that poachers do not take advantage of the situation, he said.

Patrols in the sanctuary, particularly at night, have been increased, and boats are being used to monitor the forest camps.

Some elephants, engaged in the forest department's activities, have been relocated to Burha Mayong hills to ensure their safety due to the rising floodwaters in Pobitora, the ranger said.

�The situation is being closely monitored and efforts are being made to minimise the impact of the floods on the Sanctuary's wildlife, Baruah added.

The rising water levels of the Brahmaputra and Kohora rivers have inundated vast tracts of Kaziranga National Park, the UNESCO World Heritage site, an official had said on Thursday.

Flood water has inundated 23 camps so far, with animals taking shelter in elevated areas.

In some places, the flood water is receding, he said.

Some animals, particularly deer, are moving towards the highlands in Karbi Anglong by crossing the NH-715.