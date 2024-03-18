Assam Congress moves ECI accusing state govt of violating model code of conduct

Launching the election campaign for the party candidate in Southern Assam’s Barrak Valley Mr Sarma told reporters, “There is no use of casting vote for Congress candidates. You will have to ask them first whether they will remain with Congress or not. This time, except one, I can bring all the Congress candidates to BJP so where is the opposition ? There is no point in spoiling the vote for such a candidate who is not sure of remaining with their own party.“

He said, “I am confident of winning the Karimganj seat. Our candidate Kripanath Mallah will win with a margin of over one lakh votes. Even a minority will vote for use. We are working for them also… hundreds of minority youths have got jobs in our regime…all schemes are reaching them also so all will vote for us.”

Meanwhile Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has written a letter to chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar, accusing the BJP of violating the model code of conduct.

The Assam Congress has written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by using the images of the Prime Minister and the chief minister in government advertisements ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He wrote, “This is to bring to your notice that despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, the Government of Assam has not yet removed advertisements and publicity material with the photographs of Prime Minister, Chief Minister etc.”

He further wrote, “This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. You are hereby requested to take appropriate action immediately.”

The Congress said that as per the Model Code of Conduct, both the state and the central governments cannot use pictures of the Prime Minister, chief minister or any other elected representatives. But the Assam Government is continuing the use of such pictures in all corners, according to them.



