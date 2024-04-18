PM Modi integrated northeast with mainstream: JP Nadda

Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi integrated Bodoland with the mainstream of India by signing the Bodo peace accord.



Addressing an election rally in Western Assam’s Kokrajhar Mr Nadda said, “70 percent of north-east is now outside the ambit of Armed Forces (Special Power) Act.”

Pointing out that it was the leadership of PM Narendra Modi that brought peace and harmony to Bodoland he said that the BJP government also facilitated sustainable development of the region by extending huge financial support to Bodoland.

Accusing that Congress had isolated the northeast from the mainstream of the country, he said, “When you used to visit Delhi earlier people used to ask you a question about which country you are from. But today Delhi is not far, you are in Delhi's heart.” He noted the significant improvement in connectivity to Delhi, once a distant dream for many in Assam, now made accessible through improved infrastructure and connectivity measures.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone has taken more visits to northeastern states than previous Prime Ministers combined.

"All PMs together have not taken 70 visits as much as PM Modi...In the last 10 years, Union Ministers made visits to the northeast 680 times. PM Modi called northeast 'Ashta Lakshmi', what are those 'Ashta Aadhar? first, peace....second...hydropower generation, third, tourism; fourth, 5G connectivity, fifth, culture; sixth, natural farming...seventh, sports and eighth was to nourish the potential" he said.

Meanwhile the election commission has completed the preparation for the first phase of polling on five Lok Sabha seats on Friday.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel said that all the vehicles carrying EVMs will be equipped with GPS tracking devices and satellite phones will be made available in far-flung areas. “We have arranged GPS tracking of all the vehicles that will be carrying EVMs and this will be monitored by the District Election Officer, CEO, and Election Commission. We have also provided satellite phones in very hard-to-reach areas,” said Mr Goel.

The Chief Electoral Officer, Assam also reiterated that they are confident to hold a free and fair election as observers have been put in all the constituencies. Five constituencies Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kaziranga and Sonitpur will go to polls on April 19.