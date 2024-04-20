Assam CM Himanta Biswa commits citizenship for Bengali Hindus

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who is campaigning in Bengali dominated Barrak Valley on Saturday said that he would provide citizenship and resolve the issue of Doubtful (D)-voters of Hindu-Bengali in next six months after the elections in the state.

D-voters are those who could not provide evidence in favour of their Indian nationality. The issue of D-voters is one of the most contentious topics in Assam's political and social sphere. The concept of D-voters was introduced in Assam in 1997 by the Election Commission. It does not exist anywhere else in India. There are about 96,987 D-voters in the state.

Terming the Congress party as an old note which is no longer a legal tender, Mr Sarma pledged freebies---like monthly cash benefits under a state government scheme for 26 lakh families and scholarship for female students among others to woo the voters. He also assured free houses for tea garden workers too.

The BJP has fielded Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya from the Silchar Lok Sabha constituency, which is reserved for the Scheduled Castes. Polling in the constituency is in the second phase on April 26.

Stating that Congress was in the intensive care unit and unlikely to win any election for the next 50 years Mr Sarma also slammed the Trinamool Congress for a reign of terror in West Bengal and discrepancies in social welfare schemes.

“We will create jobs for youths, provide higher education opportunities for girls, bridge the divide between the (Bengali-dominated) Barak Valley and (Assamese-dominated) Brahmaputra Valley, and grant citizenship for Bengali Hindus,” he said.

Addressing another public rally Mr Sarma said, “Someone who had been thinking of supporting the Congress will not do so if the person sees Rahul ‘baba’.”

Asserting that his government was focusing on inclusive development of all areas, he said that his government has also decided to provide 50,000 more jobs in addition to one lakh jobs that his government has already given.