Assam CM Sarma Accuses Congress of Adopting Soft Naxalite Politics

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the politics of Congress has become 'soft Naxalite' and that the grand old party is filled with left-leaning people.

He said that the slogans of Congress don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore.

"Congress' politics has become 'soft Naxalite'. Their slogans don't reflect Gandhian principles anymore. I too was in Congress for 22 years. But it never had such slogans earlier. Congress had a soft slogan. I see that they have killed even the soul of Congress. Entire carcade was full of so-called Left people, Left-leaning people," CM Sarma said in a press briefing here.

This came days after the Bharatiya Janata Party leader termed the Congress protests during the Assam leg of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on the outskirts of Guwahati city as "Naxalite tactics".

Sarma's reactions came after Congress workers, who were stopped from entering Guwahati city, clashed with Assam police. He later instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking crowd."

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma said "Naxalite tactics" were alien to Assam's culture.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such 'Naxalite tactics' are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma said on X.

Hitting out at the Nyay Yatra, the Assam CM alleged that the Congress had hatched a conspiracy to instigate a major communal clash in the northeastern state.

"What was this Yatra? Look at its timing. They had hatched a conspiracy to instigate a major communal clash in Assam. We had a glimpse of it in Guwahati. But their big conspiracy was to cross through Assam during the Ram Temple Pranpratishtha and a clash ensues in the state. But the people of our party and Ram Bhakts restrained themselves. They did not let anything untoward happen in Assam...I would like to tell Rahul Gandhi...people of Assam will see you in Lok Sabha for your arrogance," Sarma said.

"I give you this commitment today - Congress will get an even lesser number of seats in Assam and we will defeat them with a good margin. I promise you this today," he said in the presser.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra crisscrossed West Bengal from Assam this morning. Assam Congress chief Angika Dutta handed over the 'tricolour' to the party's Bengal unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Spearheading the Yatra, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that he is happy to have come to West Bengal.

The Yatra, flagged off from Manipur's Imphal on January 14, will conclude in Mumbai on March 20.

