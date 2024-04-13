Assam CM Mocks Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi For Offering Eid Namaz Says Should Show Same Respect For Ram Mandir

Guwahati, Apr. 12: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday questioned Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's religious commitment while mocking him for offering namaz of Eid and protesting on the day of Ram Mandir consecration.



Mr Sarma who has been addressing at least one or two public meetings everyday in Upper Assam districts, told reporters, “I saw Mr Gaurav Gogoi offering namaz that too following all the steps correctly. I don’t know----how and when did he learn it but it amuses me----why similar respect and religious fervour was not shown by them at the time of Ram Mandir consecration ?”

Referring opposition leaders taking part in namaz during Eid he went on saying, "Mr Akhil Gogoi and Mr Gaurav Gogoi offered namaz in Sivsagar and Mr Gaurav knows how namaz is performed and he knows better where he has learnt...But the thing is, on Eid along with PM Modi even we have extended our wishes. I have only one question in mind, the day when Ram Mandir consecration was going on, why Mr Akhil Gogoi and Mr Gaurav Gogoi did not feel the same religious fervour...While Ram Temple's consecration was going on, he was accompanying Mr Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon protesting. The respect towards Eid should be equal towards Ram Mandir.”

Indicating that it was aimed at to appease Muslim voters, Mr Sarma however said that the problems of Assamese Muslims cannot be resolved by appeasement but only by providing state government jobs, giving quality education, speak against child marriage to take them forward.

"Mr Gaurav Gogoi has done a major sin by not being part of Ram Temple consecration instead buttered Mr Rahul Gandhi in Nagaon to participate in a protest...Namaz on the one hand and on the other hand protest on the day of Ram Temple consecration…it reflects mindset", said the chief minister.

Mr Sarma also questioned the Congress MP Mr Gaurav Gogoi and Mr Akhil Gogoi and asked where he was when APCC President Bhupen Borah called Lord Krishna a 'love jihadi'. It is significant that Mr Borah had formally apologised for his remarks then.

The Assam chief minister reiterated that the Hindu community is now questioning Mr Gaurav Gogoi's respect for his own community, following his participation in Eid prayers while protesting on the day of the Ram Temple consecration.

It is significant Mr Gaurav Gogoi has been presenting a formidable challenge to BJP MP Tapan Gogoi in Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency that will go to polls in the first phase of polling on April 19.