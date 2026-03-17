Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi To Join BJP Offers Seat To Contest Assembly Polls

GUWAHATI: Amid the ongoing political speculations, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday publicly invited Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that his party would not only welcome him but also facilitate opportunity to contest the ensuing Assembly election from a safe seat.

Clarifying that he has not personally contacted the Congress leader, Mr Sarma told reporters that he was of the view that Mr Bordoloi may not have a reason to continue in the Indian National Congress. “I have not contacted Pradyut Bordoloi, but I believe he does not have the requirement to stay back in Congress. I advise him to join the BJP. I will welcome him to the party. Till now there has been no contact with him,” said Mr Sarma.

The chief minister further said that if Mr Bordoloi desires to join the BJP, the party would treat him with the same respect extended to senior Assam leader Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“The way we gave respect to Mr Bhupen Borah, the same way we will give respect to Mr Pradyut Bordoloi,” asserted Mr Sarma who recently predicted that Mr Bordoloi would quit the Congress party by 2029.

On speculation that Mr Bordoloi who was in New Delhi met union home minister Amit Shah, the chief minister said, “If Mr Bordoloi would have met union home minister, it will come to my notice. I don’t think he has met him so far.”

Asserting that the BJP would be ready to accommodate Mr Bordoloi electorally if he switches sides, Mr Sarma reiterated, “If Mr Pradyut Bordoloi joins the BJP, we will make sure he contests the Assembly election and we will spare a seat for him.”

The chief minister who is camping in New Delhi to finalise the list of candidates clarified that there has been no communication from Mr Bordoloi so far. “Till now, I don’t think Mr Pradyut Bordoloi has approached any BJP leaders,” said Mr Sarma.

The remarks of the chief minister have triggered a fresh speculation in the state about the veteran Congress leader switching sides in the run up to the Assam assembly polls.

It is significant that Mr Bordoloi in a letter to AICC leaders threatened to resign over the selection of a particular candidate for Lahorighat assembly constituency of his parliament seat---Nagaon.