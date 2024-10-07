Assam CM blames Ex-IAS Harsh Mander for inciting encroachers against legal eviction drive

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that former IAS officer and activist Harsh Mander and his group was encouraging encroachers, mostly of Bangladesh-origin Muslims to resist and challenge the legal eviction drives of the government on tribal and forest land in the state.





Pointing out that Mr Mander and his group was roaming in the state for last three months and organising such encroachers, Mr Sarma told reporters, “Mr Mander and others have been visiting Assam on a regular basis for the past three months, which has fueled tensions, but they are cautious not to cross legal boundaries.”

Referring to an eviction from the tribal belt last month that left over 22 police personnel and government officials injured, Mr Sarma said that Muslim encroachers of Bangladesh origin attacked Assam police in the Sonapur area near Guwahati. These evictions were carried out following an order of the Guwahati High Court, he said.





Stating that news of such provocative action of these people hardly get into the media, Mr Sarma said that the Assam police was keeping a careful watch on Mr Mander and his team’s activities and will take prompt suitable action. The chief minister has expressed concern over the growing number of Jihadi extremists in the state, predicting that in ten years, Assam will no longer be a secure place for the indigenous population.

Asserting that his government was keeping a close watch on the activities of these forces and taking the appropriate measures, Mr Sarma said that influences of outside forces were visible in protests against eviction drives in places like Kosutoli, Sonapur. He pointed out how protestors in Sonapur shouted slogans like--- “Nara e Takbeer, Allah Ho Akbar,” besides brandishing sharp weapons at law enforcement, and even pelted stones at them.