Assam chief minister condemns call opposing celebration of Bihar Diwas in Assam

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday condemned the move opposing the celebrations of Bihar Diwas in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district. Defining it a narrow approach, Mr Sarma told reporters that there should be no opposition to proposed celebrations of Bihar Diwas in Assam.



Pointing out that Assam Diwas is also observed in different parts of the country including in Bihar, Mr Sarama said, “There should be no opposition if some people want to observe Bihar Diwas in Assam. Hundreds of our boys and girls are working outside the state. Such a narrow approach may paint the state’s image in a very poor light. We should not send a message that we are opposed to any community. Such protests may spoil the investment scenario of the state too.”



Mr Sarma was reacting to the outlawed United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) led by Paresh Baruah’s warning to the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government and Hindi speaking people against organising ‘Bihar Diwas’ in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia town.



The decision to organise the event dedicated to Bihar on March 22 was taken at a meeting of local BJP leaders in Tinsukia a few days ago.



It is significant that Eastern Assam’s Tinsukia has a large population of Hindi speaking people, mostly from Bihar and Jharkhand. The town is also known as the commercial hub of much of the eastern half of the northeast.



The outlawed Ulfa-I, which warned of a serious consequences if their diktat is defied, in a statement said, “The move by (BJP) legislators Suren Phukan (Digboi constituency) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia) is an attack on the culture, heritage, and pride of the indigenous people. We will not tolerate the celebration of Bihar Diwas by outsiders.”



Organisations such as the All Assam Students’ Union, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union, and All Moran Students’ Union have also asked the organisers to desist from holding the programme. Tinsukia and much of eastern Assam have been a stronghold of the BJP since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.