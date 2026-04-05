Assam Chief Minister And His Wife Rejects Congress Charges Of Holding Three Passports

GUWAHATI: Bogged down by charges of opposition Congress, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday outright rejected the charges and said that he was going to file a criminal defamation suit against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Mr Sarma told reporters, “I am going to file an FIR against requesting police to seize the copy of the passport that Mr Khera displayed before the media today. If they are genuine, police can shoot my wife but if it is fabricated Mr Khera will be arrested.”

During a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Mr Khera made a series of allegations and raised questions about Mr Sarma and his family, including his wife held three passports. “Is this preparation—for fleeing after losing the election?” Mr Khera claimed.

The Congress leader also linked the Assam CM and his wife with shell companies abroad. “Himanta Biswa Sarma has kept his money in shell companies set up in Wyoming. Why Wyoming? Because there's no tax here… It's a well-known place where people's properties are hidden away.” He further claimed that the information had been verified before being made public and questioned the source of alleged wealth and called for action.

In the same press conference, Mr Khera alleged Sarma's wife Rinki Bhuyan Sarma has business and property links in USA and Dubai.

The allegations prompted a sharp response from the chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who rejected the claims and termed them “malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies” He asserted that both criminal and civil defamation proceedings would be initiated within 48 hours against the Congress leader.

Ms Rinki Bhuyan, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday also rejected allegations made by Congress leader Pawan Khera by calling them fabricated.

In a post on social media, she wrote, “Aapki sirf tapasya mein hi nahi, AI generation aur photoshopping mein bhi kami reh gayi (You have fallen short not just in your political efforts, but also in AI generation and photoshopping).

Mr Khera in his press conference cited details of a UAE Golden Card issued in Abu Dhabi in March 2022, an Antigua and Barbuda passport issued in August 2021, and an Egyptian passport issued in February 2022 in the name of the chief minister’s wife.

He also questioned how an Indian national could hold multiple foreign passports simultaneously, noting that Indian law does not permit dual citizenship. He also raised questions about whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah was aware of the alleged documents, and sought clarification on what he described as serious inconsistencies.