Assam Assembly Allows Adjournment Motion to Discuss Zubeen Garg’s Death

Guwahati: An adjournment motion moved in the Assam Assembly by the opposition to discuss the death of singer Zubeen Garg was allowed by the Speaker at the request of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, the first day of the winter session.

As the House met for the day's business after obituary references, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi stood up with a request to allow their adjournment motions on the same issue.

As Speaker Biswajit Daimary was about to allow them to speak on the admissibility of the motion, the CM intervened. Sarma said the government is also equally seized of the matter and requested the Speaker to allow the adjournment motion.

He also requested that some important bills and supplementary grants, which were on the original agenda for the day, be allowed to be placed due to the urgency of those matters. Sarma also said that no member from the Treasury benches will speak and the government side will only place its reply.

The Speaker, allowing the adjournment motion, said the bills and supplementary grants will be placed in the House at the end of the discussion. He requested the members to refrain from making any comments which may hamper the investigation into Garg's death.

Garg had died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19. A Special Investigation Team of the state police is probing into the circumstances of his death.