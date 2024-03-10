Top
Assailants Murder Hyderabad Woman in Oz

DC Correspondent
9 March 2024 7:25 PM GMT
Assailants Murder Hyderabad Woman in Oz
Chaitanya Madhubani. (Image By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Chaitanya Madhubani alias Swetha of AS Rao Nagar was reportedly murdered and her body was found in a bin in Buckley of Victoria state in Australia on Saturday.

The Victoria police in a statement said that the assailants were familiar with Swetha. After committing murder, they fled the scene to another country. A news channel in Melbourne reported that Swetha's husband had left for Hyderabad along with their three-year-old son.

Police have not yet established the reason behind the murder.

