Assailants Cut Off Repalle Rowdy Sheeter’s Head

Vijayawada: Assailants brutally killed a 48-year-old rowdy sheeter and cut off his head near Jagananna colony in Repalle town of Bapatla district.

Police have identified the deceased rowdy as Subba Rao (48), a resident of Guddikayalanka village.

According to police, Viswanathapalli Prasad and Adarsh had attacked Subba Rao with hunting sickles while they had been consuming alcohol at the vacant plots in Jagananna colony in Isukapalli on Tuesday evening.

A case has been registered and a probe is underway.