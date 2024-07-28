ASI will soon start repair work of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar: Odisha law minister

Bhubaneswar: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon take up necessary repair works of Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath’s Ratna Bhandar located inside Srimandir, Puri. This was informed by Odisha law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Harichandan said, "The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) requires some minor corrections and the government has taken necessary action regarding this. The ASI will soon start the repair and restoration work of the treasure trove of the Srimandir.”

Srimandir, popularly known as Jagannath temple, houses Ratna Bhandar or treasure trove of Lord Jagannath.

“Top priority has been given to avoid inconvenience in performing the rituals of the deities — Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra — during the repair work. In this regard, we also discussed with the servitors," he added.

While the preliminary assessment of the treasure trove at the 12th-century shrine has been done by the ASI, a detailed investigation will be carried out by the team soon. The decision on when the repair work will commence will be finalised soon, the minister said.

The repair work will begin from the outer Ratna Bhandar and a decision on slaser scanning of the inner chamber to evaluate its condition will be taken soon.

“The officers during the previous government started the drama regarding the missing Ratna Bhandar keys. Those behind the conspiracy for not allowing the opening of Ratna Bhandar will be exposed and necessary action will be taken against them,” he said.

On July 14 and 18, the 12-member high-level committee constituted for reopening of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath’s Srimandir in Odisha’s pilgrim city Puri had entered into the Ratna Bhandar of the temple to resume shifting of ornaments. The chairman of the committee, Justice Biswanath Rath along with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee and nine other members, spent nearly seven and half hours inside Ratna Bhandar and vacated it for repair work by shifting the gems and jewellery to a temporary strong room.

Justice Rath had then dismissed the presence of any tunnel in the Bhitarpandar. He also rejected the rumour of presence of any creatures like snakes and scorpions in the treasure trove.