Asha Worker Dies of Sunstroke in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: An Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) worker succumbed to sunstroke while conducting a door-to-door survey for the district leprosy survey in Karimnagar on Friday. The deceased, identified as Kavvampalli Rajeshwari,38, from Nedunuru village in Thimmapur mandal, leaves behind a husband and two children. Rajeshwari fell victim to sunstroke on Thursday during her duties and was subsequently admitted to the government hospital. Despite medical efforts, she passed away while undergoing treatment on Friday.



Edla Ramesh, a leader of the CITU, along with other union members, visited Nenduru village to pay their respects to Rajeshwari. Addressing the gathering, they expressed deep concern over the dire circumstances faced by ASHA workers, who lack funeral expenses, health insurance and government ex gratia despite their pivotal role in implementing various government programs. Ramesh demanded that the state government provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Rajeshwari's grieving family and extend all possible assistance to them.











