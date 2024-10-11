As IAF aircraft lands at Navi Mumbai airport, Shinde says Mahayuti ready for flight and fight

Mumbai: Bolstered by the historic victory of partner BJP in the Haryana assembly polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday declared his ruling alliance Mahayuti was ready for both "flight and fight" in the election-bound state. Addressing the media after witnessing the trial landing of an IAF aircraft at the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport at Ulwe in adjoining Raigad district, he said his government was making efforts to start commercial operations from the airport ahead of the stated deadline of March 31, 2025.



Shine is leading a tripartite coalition government comprising his party Shiv Sena, the BJP and the NCP led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. "Today, an Indian Air Force C295 aircraft made a successful test landing at the runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport. We are ready for both flight and fight," Shinde said in an apparent reference to the state assembly elections which may be announced any day now.

The transport carrier C295 landed at the Southern runway 26 at 12.14 pm, according to the airport operator, marking a significant milestone. A water canon salute was accorded to the aircraft. The airport, being developed by the Adani Group, is expected to start commercial operations early next year.

The chief minister said the greenfield Navi Mumbai airport will be a high capacity one and feature among one of the big aviation facilities in the country. Terming the facility as a big gift to people, Shinde said once it is commissioned, the congestion at the busy Mumbai airport will ease considerably, he emphasised.

Due to construction of the 21.8-km-long 6-lane sea bridge Atal Setu, the upcoming airport has become close to both Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he pointed out. The iconic sea bridge, inaugurated in January this year, starts at Sewri in Navi Mumbai and concludes at Chirle village near Nhava Sheva in Raigad district.

Early this week, the BJP scored a remarkable victory in Haryana, winning 48 of the 90 assembly seats, overcoming ten years of anti-incumbency to romp home for third consecutive term. Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.



