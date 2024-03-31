Aruna Asks Revanth to Watch his Language on Women Leaders

Hyderabad: BJP vice-president D.K. Aruna, the party nominee from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat, on Sunday told Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to mind his language while talking about women politicians and sought an unconditional apology for reportedly calling her ‘dorasani’.

“Revanth (Reddy) is feeling heat after the hidden understanding between the BRS and the Congress has been exposed, as it is evident from the largescale defections, and is resorting to personal allegations, she said.Aruna alleged that the Palamuru district had not benefited from electing Revanth Reddy several times and even after his becoming Chief Minister. She said that after she was appointed BJP vice-president, the BJP-led Central government has laid railway lines and the district got new highways. Many people from the district had benefited under the Mudra yojana and free ration scheme.Aruna asked how many people had from the district benefited from the Congress’ Six Guarantees. “Not a single scheme was grounded to benefit the real beneficiaries in the district,” she said.