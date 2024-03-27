Artists Present Demands to CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Artists sought the revival of the TS Lalit Kala Akademi when they met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy recently. Renowned artists, including M.V. Ramana Reddy, the designer of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial 'Amara Jyoti,' and Prof. Gangadhar from the College of Fine Arts at JNAFA met Revanth Reddy to congratulate him on completion of 100 days of the Congress government and leadership and put forth a few demands on behalf of the artists.

They submitted a representation highlighting several key issues that were plaguing the artists community which included the allocation of permanent premises for the Hyderabad Art Society and the establishment of a regional centre in Hyderabad.

They also advocated for a new location for the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture & Fine Arts University and proposed a revamped structure for Ravindra Bharathi.

"Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, an artist himself, demonstrated a deep understanding of the arts and expressed solidarity with the artists' aspirations. Recognising the significance of art in Telangana's cultural identity, he pledged his support to address the issues raised by the artistic community," Ramana Reddy told Deccan Chronicle.