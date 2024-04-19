Artist CV Ambaji Celebrated with Prestigious Award from Telugu University

Hyderabad: Distinguished painter C.V. Ambaji was honoured for his extraordinary talent in painting and taking Telangana state to the global stage. At an event held during the 38th anniversary celebrations at the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University on Friday.



Prominent literary figure Kolakaluri Enoch, a Padma Shri awardee, described Ambaji’s work as extraordinary creations by an ordinary man. He emphasised how Ambaji, with no formal educational qualifications, had elevated Telangana’s art scene to international standards.



Dr Tangeda Kishan Rao, Vice Chancellor of Telugu University, who presided over the ceremony, remarked on Ambaji’s journey from a humble background to becoming a world-renowned artist. Ambaji’s artistry was notably showcased at the World Telugu Conference, leaving a significant mark and bringing laurels to the state.



The event saw participation prominent poet and deputy collector Dr Anugu Narasimha Reddy, registrar Bhattu Ramesh, and assistant director Ringu Ramamoorthy.



Ambaji shared emotional anecdotes from his past, recalling days when he had to sketch with just a two-rupee note due to financial constraints. Overcoming such challenges, he dedicated his life to art, expressing his gratitude towards Telugu University for recognising his contributions with the award, which brought him immense joy.