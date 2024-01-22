Artist Carves Ayodhya Temple Using Pumpkins, Carrots

Karimnagar: An artist showed his devotion towards Lord Rama by carving pumpkins and carrots and making a model of the Ayodhya Temple out of them.

Shyamanthula Anil, resident of Yellareddypet mandal in Rajanna Sircilla district said he used two large pumpkins and a few carrots for preparing the three-dimensional Ayodhya Temple, which is 12 inches in height, 16 inches in length and 13 inches in width.

Anil has earlier carved images of gods on festivals like Vinayaka Chaturthi, Shivaratri and Christmas, as well as images of Mahatma Gandhi, B.R. Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao using watermelons.

Recognising his art, Telugu Velugu Sahithi Vedika has honoured him with a national award.