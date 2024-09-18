Article 370 was Revoked by Parliament, Not God; Can Come Back: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the return of Article 370 is possible as the verdict of the Supreme Court declaring its abrogation constitutionally valid can be overruled by a large bench in future.

While talking to reporters in Budgam where from he is seeking election to the J&K Assembly, Mr. Abdullah said, "Nothing is impossible as it was not the decision of God but the people sitting in the Parliament".

The former chief minister was reacting to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement given while addressing an election rally in J&K's eastern Kishtwar district on Monday that Article 370 which, he insisted, stirred terrorism and violence and encouraged separatist elements to grow, is now history and will never be a part of India's Constitution again. Mr. Shah reiterated it at a BJP poll rally in Jammu earlier during the day on Tuesday.

But Mr. Abdullah said, "Three previous decisions taken by the Supreme Court have been changed by a three-judge bench and the verdict given by a five-judge bench in December last year also can be changed by the seven-judge bench in future."

He added that the Home Minister should focus on the situation in Jammu where terrorism is on the rise. "You can blame us for the reasons where we are responsible, but the Centre is directly ruling J&K for the last ten years, now who is responsible for the situation unfolding in Jammu," he asked. End it