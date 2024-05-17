Arrested accused in Ghatkopar billboard collapse brought to Mumbai

Mumbai: The owner of Ego Media, the company responsible for installing the massive billboard in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area which collapsed earlier this week in the face of strong winds and rainfall, leaving 16 dead and 75 injured; was brought to Mumbai in the early hours of Friday for further legal proceedings, police said.

Bhavesh Bhide, the owner of the company that put up the giant billboard, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Udaipur in neighbouring Rajasthan on Thursday.

"Owner (of the company that put up the billboard) Bhavesh Bhide, who was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch from Udaipur, has been brought to Mumbai," a police officer confirmed on Friday.

"As many as 16 people are confirmed dead and another 75 injured in the billboard collapse in Ghatkopar," an officer said earlier.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the incident, the commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhushan Gagrani, on Thursday informed that the rescue operation had been completed.

"It's saddening that 16 lives were lost in this incident. The rescue operation has been completed. The operation was delayed as there is a running fuel station in the area," Gagrani said.

Earlier, Mumbai Police registered a case under IPC sections 304, 338, 337, and 34 against owner Bhavesh Bhide and others at Pantnagar police station.

The billboard in the Ghatkopar area on May 13 came crashing down amid strong winds, leaving 16 dead and several more trapped underneath.