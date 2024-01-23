Arrest Attackers of Yatra: NV Subhash

Hyderabad: TS BJP official spokesperson N.V. Subhash sought action against those who attacked a Ram shobha yatra on Monday in Sangareddy district. He said the miscreants had taken advantage of the Congress being in power.

Citing a report which said that MIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had spoken with the police and sought action, he wondered if he was the home minister of the state. The meeting between AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in London indicated strongly that the Congress was following the footsteps of the BRS, Subhash claimed.