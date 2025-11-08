 Top
ARO Suspended As VVPAT Slips Found On Road In Bihar

8 Nov 2025 11:54 PM IST

ARO Suspended As VVPAT Slips Found On Road In Bihar
VVPAT slips were discovered near a college in the Sarairanjan Assembly segment of the district (Image:DC)

NEW DELHI: An assistant returning officer (ARO) was suspended on Saturday and a case registered against him after a large number of VVPAT slips were found scattered on a roadside in Bihar’s Samastipur district, according to an official statement.

The VVPAT slips were discovered near a college in the Sarairanjan Assembly segment of the district. The Election Commission took swift action after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media.
A statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer’s office said that the district magistrate has been directed to visit the spot and conduct an inquiry. “As these are VVPAT slips from a mock poll, the integrity of the polling process remains uncompromised. The contesting candidates have been informed by the district magistrate. However, the ARO is being suspended for negligence, and an FIR has been registered against him,” the statement read.
It added that an investigation has been initiated. The first phase of the Assembly polls in 121 constituencies was held on November 6.


