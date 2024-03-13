Army Training Command Chief Commends MCEME Works

Gen. Singh, who leads the esteemed Army Training Command in Shimla and oversees training activities across the Indian Army, was received by Lt. Gen. J.S. Sidana, AVSM, Commandant of MCEME, and Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME.

During his visit, Gen. Singh was briefed on MCEME's comprehensive training activities, including its adherence to best practices, innovative methodologies, and unique initiatives.

He toured various facilities, including the Cadets Training area, where he showed keen interest in state-of-the-art training labs and projects such as ATHARVA, AI-Based Sleep Detection, and Accident Prevention System, showcasing MCEME's advancements in niche technologies.

Impressed by the high standards of training, Gen. Singh commended the faculty and staff for their significant contributions to the Army.

Addressing the college's officers, he praised MCEME's transformative initiatives in imparting quality technical training and shared insights on leveraging these initiatives to enhance mission readiness and operational efficiency.

Accompanied by Barinder Jit, regional president of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), ARTRAC, Gen. Singh also took note of welfare measures and empowerment efforts for women at MCEME. He engaged with families of all ranks, acknowledging the commendable work done by the Family Welfare Organisation of MCEME under the leadership of Mohnish Sidana, chairperson FWO, MCEME.

