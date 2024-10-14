Army to Use Private Helicopters in Border Areas

New Delhi: The Indian Army has entered into a contract with private helicopter service providers to support logistics and operational needs for 44 forward posts in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, which become inaccessible during the winter months. These posts are located along the sensitive borders with China and Pakistan.

While the contract currently covers posts under the Northern Command, there are plans to expand this initiative to other strategic regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the North-East.

“This contract marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration with civil aviation service providers, designed to support the Army’s logistics needs for forward posts along the Northern and Western borders,” sources revealed.

The one-year contract will provide year-round logistical support to 16 remote posts in the Jammu region and offer 150 days of service to 28 posts in Kashmir and Ladakh next year. Helicopters under this arrangement will operate from seven bases in Ladakh, two in Kashmir, and one in Jammu, ensuring supply lines remain intact during harsh winter conditions.

Officials highlighted that the use of private helicopters, rather than Indian Army or Air Force assets, represents a strategic shift aimed at preserving the service life of military helicopters for more critical combat and emergency operations. This approach not only reduces operational costs but also ensures that the Army's combat aviation fleet remains mission-ready.

The logistical support provided by these helicopters will cover essential supplies such as food, fuel, and medical aid, ensuring that high-altitude positions remain operational during the winter months.

This initiative is bolstered by national programmes like the Border Area Development and PM Gati Shakti’s infrastructure push, which focuses on improving logistical networks across India's borders. "The ability of civil aviation assets to operate in these challenging forward areas, once the exclusive domain of military aircraft, is a significant achievement," officials said.

The contract also ensures that the civil aviation infrastructure and services could be repurposed for military needs in case of wartime contingencies, providing additional flexibility to the Indian Army.