Army: Soldiers in Future to Operate Drone, Carry Weapon

New Delhi: The Indian Army is advancing its modernisation programme under the ‘Eagle in the Arm’ concept, where every soldier will be equipped to operate a drone just as he carries a weapon.

The Army is rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, with several units already operational. Drone centres have been set up at premier training academies such as the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, the Infantry School in Mhow, and the Officers Training Academy in Chennai. The aim is to embed drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the force.

On Thursday, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Upendra Dwivedi visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Army’s commitment to operationalising drone capabilities. Depending on the role of a unit or soldier, drones will be deployed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation. Counter-drone measures are being inducted in parallel, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralise unmanned platforms.

This transformation focus was also reflected in Gen. Dwivedi’s address during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Dras on July 26, where he announced that every infantry battalion will have a dedicated drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite Divyastra batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability. He stressed that the Army is moving swiftly towards becoming a modern, future-ready force.

“This dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defences, shows the Indian Army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but essential elements of the battlefield,” senior officials noted.

By institutionalising training, operationalising units, and aligning force structures, the Army is ensuring that the “soldier of tomorrow” will carry not only a weapon but also an eagle, a drone that extends his vision, reach, and power on the battlefield.