Army Signs MoU to Boost Healthcare Support for Veterans, War Widows

Jaipur: The Indian Army and Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital & Research Centre have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance healthcare support for veterans, war widows and their dependents.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of Sapta Shakti Command, marking a step towards strengthening cooperation between the armed forces and civil medical institutions, according to a statement.

Under the agreement, the hospital will provide specialised medical services to veterans and their families. As part of the initiative, medical equipment worth Rs 15 lakh was also donated to ASHA School to support rehabilitation and care for special children.

Officials said the initiative reflects a continued commitment to ensuring comprehensive healthcare and welfare support for the veteran community.