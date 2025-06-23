Army Sepoy, Civilian Held in Punjab for Espionage Links with Pakistan's ISI

In a major counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday arrested two individuals, including a serving Army sepoy, on charges of spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Authorities confirmed that the accused were allegedly involved in sharing sensitive information and monetary dealings linked to the Pakistani spy agency.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Maninder Singh revealed that Gurpreet Singh, also known as Gopy Foji, a sepoy posted in Jammu, was found in possession of incriminating material and had been conducting suspicious financial transactions with his associate, Sahil Masih alias Shali, from Dhariwal village.

“We received credible information that Gurpreet had established contacts with the ISI and was involved in sharing classified data. Following his detention, we discovered substantial digital evidence and launched a formal investigation,” SSP Singh told ANI.

Both men have been booked under Section 359 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have seized two mobile phones suspected to have been used for communication with ISI operatives and are probing the alleged use of pen drives to transfer confidential military data.

Punjab Director General of Police also confirmed the arrests in a post on X, identifying ISI handler Rana Javed as the key operative involved in the case. A joint interrogation by security and intelligence agencies is currently in progress.