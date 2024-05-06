Army recruitment rally for Agniveer roles in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Indian Army announced a recruitment rally at the 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad on June 20 under the Unit Headquarters Quota (UHQ) for the sons of war widows, widows, ex-servicemen, servicemen, and their own brothers. The recruitment will be for several categories, including Agniveer general duty, Agniveer technical, Agniveer clerk/store keeper technical (Clk/SKT), and various tradesman roles.



General duty candidates require a Class 10 pass with a minimum of 45 per cent marks overall and 33 per cent in each subject. Technical role hopefuls need to have passed Class 12 in the science stream at least 50 per cent aggregate and 40 per cent in core subjects, or possess equivalent technical qualifications. Clerical positions demand a 60 per cent in Class 12 with specific requirements in English and mathematics. There are also positions for outstanding sportsmen in swimming, diving and volleyball.

Applicants must report at Koteswar Dwar, 4 Training Battalion, 1 EME Centre, by 5 am on June 20. For further details, people could reach the Headquarters, 1 EME Centre, Bolarum, Secunderabad.