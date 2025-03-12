 Top
Army Personnel Injured in Firing Along LoC in Rajouri District

PTI
12 March 2025 12:11 PM IST

An Army soldier was injured in a firing incident along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials say

A soldier was injured by cross-border firing in the Nowshera sector and evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

Jammu: An Army personnel was on Wednesday injured in a firing incident along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The soldier was manning a forward post in Kalsiyan area of Nowshera sector when he was hit by a bullet from across the border, they said.

The injured soldier was given first aid before being evacuated to military hospital Udhampur for specialised treatment. The cause of the firing was under investigation, the officials said. They said an explosion was also reported along the zero line in the area around 6 am followed by three rounds of gunfire.
However, there was no immediate report of any casualty in the blast, the cause of which is not known immediately, the officials said.
