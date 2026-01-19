Army Pays Tribute to Fallen Soldier Amid Fierce Gunfight in J&K's Kishtwar

Srinagar: One of the eight Army jawans injured during a gunfight with Islamic militants in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s eastern district Kishtwar on Sunday succumbed to injuries at a military hospital overnight, officials confirmed on Monday.

The Indian Army’s Nagrota-based 16 Corps, also known as White Knight Corps, paid solemn tributes to Special Forces Havildar Gajendra Singh, who laid down his life while bravely undertaking a counter-terrorism operation in the Singpura wooded area during the ongoing Operation TRASHI-I in Kishtwar.

In a post on 'X', the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of White Knight Corps and all ranks expressed deep respect and homage to the fallen soldier, acknowledging his supreme sacrifice made on the night of January 19. The Corps hailed Havildar Gajendra Singh’s exceptional courage, valour and unwavering commitment to duty, stating that his gallantry will always be remembered with pride.

It also extended heartfelt solidarity to the bereaved family, affirming its unwavering support during this moment of immense grief and loss.

A fierce gun battle erupted on Sunday afternoon between security forces and militants at Singpura in the Chatroo area, leaving eight Army personnel injured, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). Three of the critically injured soldiers were airlifted to a military hospital for specialised treatment. Most injuries occurred when militants hurled a hand grenade at the security forces during the operation, officials said.

The confrontation began after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the rugged hilly terrain following credible intelligence about militant presence. As troops tightened the cordon, they came under heavy fire, triggering an intense firefight that lasted several hours.

The White Knight Corps issued a statement on 'X' saying that contact was established with terrorists in the general area Son Nar, northeast of Chatroo, during a deliberate search operation conducted as part of ongoing joint counter-terror operations along with Jammu and Kashmir Police. It added that troops displayed exceptional professionalism and resolve while responding to hostile fire under challenging terrain and conditions. Operations remain underway with additional forces inducted to reinforce the cordon, supported by close coordination with civil administration and security agencies.

Officials reported that one of the search teams encountered two to three foreign militants, believed to be linked to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM). The militants opened indiscriminate fire and lobbed multiple grenades in a desperate attempt to break the security cordon. Troops retaliated immediately, and reinforcements from the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police were rushed to the site to strengthen the cordon and prevent escape. The exchange of fire continued intermittently until around 5:40 pm, with security forces maintaining a tight grip on the area. Additional troops were deployed, and the operation remained active in close coordination with civil administration and other security agencies.

The operation was temporarily halted overnight to minimise collateral damage, but a strict cordon was maintained to prevent militant escape under cover of darkness. At first light on Monday, security forces resumed the search operation across a vast area in Chatroo. Additional reinforcements, including elite PARA troopers, have been deployed due to the challenging terrain. Army helicopters are conducting aerial surveillance, while sniffer dogs have been pressed into service. Security has been tightened across the district with checkpoints and vehicle inspections. Troops from PARA units, along with personnel of 11 Rashtriya Rifles and 17 Rashtriya Rifles, are actively participating in the operation.

Officials confirmed that the search will continue until the entire area is thoroughly sanitised.