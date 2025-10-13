 Top
Army Officer Killed as Vehicle Overturns in Jaisalmer

PTI
13 Oct 2025 4:24 PM IST

Major dies, four others injured when army vehicle loses control near Gamnewala village

A 33-year-old army Major was killed and four others injured after their vehicle overturned near Gamnewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Jaisalmer: An army officer was killed and four others were injured when their vehicle overturned near Gamnewala village in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said on Monday. The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Ramgarh when the officers were on their way to Longewala in the vehicle.

A 33-year-old Major, a native of Andhra Pradesh, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Ramgarh hospital. Four others, including a Lieutenant Colonel, two Major rank officers and the driver, sustained injuries, officials said. Assistant Sub-Inspector Achalram said that the vehicle lost control at a turn and overturned. The injured were rushed to the Army hospital after being given initial treatment at a local facility.
( Source : PTI )
