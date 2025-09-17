Army, Navy, Air Force Education Wings to Be Merged

New Delhi: In a major step to boost jointness in the armed forces, the education branches of the Army, Navy, and Air Force will be merged to form a single Tri-Services Education Corps. Additionally, three Joint Military Stations will be established in the country to enhance efficiency and coordination in operations across the three services.

These decisions were taken on Wednesday, the final day of the Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 in Kolkata, by the Service Chiefs and Commanders.

“On the final day of the Combined Commanders’ Conference 2025, the decision by all the Chiefs and Commanders to merge the education branches of the three services into a single Tri-Services Education Corps was announced. The decision to establish three Joint Military Stations was also approved,” the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a statement.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Anil Chauhan also reviewed the directions given earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and discussed the roadmap for implementing them in a time-bound manner.

The Combined Commanders’ Conference (CCC) 2025 was conducted by the Armed Forces in Kolkata, West Bengal, from September 15 to 17. As the apex-level forum of the Armed Forces, the conference brought together senior decision-makers from the Ministry of Defence and the three Services to foster strategic and conceptual dialogue.

The CCC plays a pivotal role in shaping the future roadmap of the Armed Forces, enhancing jointness, guiding capability development, and ensuring alignment with national security priorities.