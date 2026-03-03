Army, Ladakh Administration Sign MoU to Protect Fragile Ecology and Wildlife

Leh: The Army's Fire and Fury Corps and the Ladakh administration on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to preserve the fragile high-altitude ecology of the region and conserve key wildlife species including the snow leopard, Himalayan wolf, ibex, marmot and black-necked crane.

The MoU was signed on the occasion of World Wildlife Day between the Army's Udhampur-based Fire and Fury Corps and the Forest, Ecology and Environment Department of Union territory administration under the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) programme, a defence spokesman said.