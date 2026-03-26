Army, Kukis Clash in Manipur

Imphal: A gunfight broke out between the Indian Army and suspected militants in Bishnupur district of Manipur, police said on Thursday.

The exchange of fire, which lasted about 30 minutes, began after suspected Kuki militants opened fire at an Army post on Wednesday night.

“At approximately 11.40 pm on Wednesday, suspected armed Kuki militants opened fire in the general area of Phouljang/Gothol, directing their fire towards an Indian Army post in Phougakchao Awang Leikai,” the statement said.

“The Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (58th Battalion), deployed in the area, responded swiftly by returning fire towards the source, resulting in an exchange that lasted approximately 30 minutes,” it said. Security forces, including the Central Reserve Police Force, police and Indian Reserve Battalion, launched a search operation in the area and adjoining hill regions following the incident.

Officials said the situation is being monitored and operations will continue. Civilians have been advised not to spread rumours.