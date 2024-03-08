Army JCO Abducted In Manipur, Search Operation Launched





Days after the abduction of a senior police official in Imphal by a pro Meitei extremist organisation, a JCO serving with Army has been abducted from his home in Thoubal district in Manipur on Friday morning. Around 9 am some people barged into JCO Konsam Kheda Singh's house at Charangpat Mamang Leikai at and took him along with them in a vehicle forcibly.

As per the sources, the officer was currently on leave and visiting his home in Thoubal. The reason behind his abduction is not known yet. The security forces deployed in the area are conducting a coordinated cordon and search operation to ensure quick and safe release of the officer. All the vehicles moving on National Highway 102 are being thoroughly checked.

This is second such incident in the valley districts of Manipur in the last 10 days, forcing senior police officials to warn that it would necessitate the deployment of central forces in the valley districts where the “Disturbed Areas” notification under AFSPA is not applicable.