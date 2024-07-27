Army Jawan, Pakistani Intruder Killed in Fierce LoC Gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian Army battled a group of Pakistani intruders who could be the members of the neighbouring country’s Border Action Team (BAT) in a heavy clash along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir Valley’s northwestern Kupwara district early Saturday, the officials said here.





They added that one ‘intruder’ was killed and two other fled back to Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) amid intense gunfights.

Five Indian soldiers including a Captain were injured while repulsing the attack at a forward military post in the Kamkari area of Kupwara’s Machael sector. One of them, Rifleman Mohit Rathour, succumbed at the Army’s 92-Base Hospital in Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment later, they said.





However, a statement issued by the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps -also known as Chinar Corps-confirmed injuries to only two soldiers and said that one of them died in the hospital later. “Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” it said.

The incident took place a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had while speaking at the 25th commemorative ceremony held at Drass to pay a tribute to the Indian soldiers who died in the 1999 Kargil war warned Pakistan that its “evil designs” will never succeed, and that India would defeat “every terror challenge”.





Calling Pakistan "aaqa’ (master) of terrorism and ‘sarparast’ (patron) of terrorists," the Prime Minister said that the neighbouring country has not learnt any lessons from its ‘misadventures’ in Jammu and Kashmir turning into complete debacles in the past and continues to harbour terrorists and unleash proxy war on India.

The Chinar Corps in a statement issued in Srinagar while giving the details about the latest clash along the LoC said, "Taking advantage of bad weather and poor visibility along the LoC in the Machael sector, a group of two to three armed personnel crossed the LoC and fired on a forward (Indian) Army post from close proximity.





It said that the alert troops responded vigorously and in the ensuing exchange of fire one Pakistani intruder was killed and weapons, ammunition and war like stores found on him have been recovered. “The identification and affiliation of this Pakistani national are being ascertained," the statement said.

It added, "During this intense fire exchange, two of our brave soldiers also suffered some grave injuries and were hence immediately evacuated to the Base Hospital at Srinagar. Unfortunately, one of these Bravehearts has succumbed to his injuries. The other brave (heart) is responding well to treatment and care and is presently stable."





The Army further stated, "In the past too, similar attempts by infiltrators, actively aided and abetted by Pakistani Army have exploited thick foliage and poor visibility conditions but have always, as today, been successfully thwarted and disrupted. Indian Army is firm in its resolve and commitment to maintain the sanctity of the LoC and defeat the nefarious and inimical designs of the Pakistan Army."

Initial reports had said that a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Army and four other soldiers were injured, two of them critically, in a gunfight with infiltrating militants in the Macheal sector. The reports quoting the Army sources in Kupwara had said that the intrusion by the armed men has been foiled but the exchange of fire is still on.



These reports also said that a resident of PoJK was caught in the crossfire and killed instantly. According to these reports, a group of three intruders hurled a grenade and then fired their automatic rifles on a forward post of the Indian Army early Saturday to which the latter retaliated, triggering the gunfight. The report said that two intruders managed to return to PoJK amid the intense gunfight and a third one was gunned down by the Indian troops.



The Chinar Corps- in a post on 'X' had said, "There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Machael sector on the Line of Control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress."